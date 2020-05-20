AmonD (AMON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,230.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $746,090.06 and $6,230.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.02064463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD's genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

