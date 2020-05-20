Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.85 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $1.17 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00012044 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.03455105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,098,157 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

