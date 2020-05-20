Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $4.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

