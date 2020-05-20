Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Announce ($0.22) Earnings Per Share

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.86 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Profound Medicl an industry rank of 25 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PROF. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mackie downgraded Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NYSE PROF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 74,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,763. Profound Medicl has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.