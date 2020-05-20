Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Announce ($0.22) Earnings Per Share

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.86 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Profound Medicl an industry rank of 25 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have commented on PROF. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mackie downgraded Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.
NYSE PROF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 74,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,763. Profound Medicl has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.
Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.
About Profound Medicl
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.
