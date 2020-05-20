Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 20th (IMVT, INVH, IX, JMPLY, JPSWY, JRONY, KDDIY, KDMN, KEP, KIN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 20th:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

