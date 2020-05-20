Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $421.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $440.03 million. Belden reported sales of $637.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of BDC opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Belden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

