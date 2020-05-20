Analysts Expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

