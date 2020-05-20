Analysts Expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Genesis Energy reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $539.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

GEL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 2,227,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, Director Jack T. Taylor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $207,600.00. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

