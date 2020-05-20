Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $261.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.78. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.