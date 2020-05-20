Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (ABBN, BT.A, DG, DGE, FB, G1A, HSBA, LIN, LLOY, LXS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 20th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 16.50 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $242.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,100 ($53.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

