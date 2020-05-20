Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

5/1/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/24/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics’ lead candidate CTX001, a CRISPR gene-edited therapy, is being developed for TDT and severe SCD in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. If successful, CTX001 can reap huge profits as both diseases have a high unmet medical need. The company’s other pipeline candidates are in early-stage development for immuno-oncological indications. It plans to conduct clinical studies for five indications and expect new data from its ongoing hemoglobinopathies and immuno-oncology programs in 2020. The company has some notable alliances with bigwigs for its CRISPR technology. However, in want of a marketed product, it is solely reliant on Vertex for revenues, which remains a concern. Moreover, its candidates are years away from commercialization. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/22/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

4/14/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

4/1/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,457,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

