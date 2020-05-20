Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) recently:

5/18/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($201.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/5/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($201.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €132.00 ($153.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €124.00 ($144.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €132.00 ($153.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €132.00 ($153.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €139.00 ($161.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:VOW3 traded up €0.78 ($0.91) on Wednesday, reaching €133.50 ($155.23). The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.48. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

