Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA):

5/12/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €38.32 ($44.56) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.07 and its 200 day moving average is €60.00. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

