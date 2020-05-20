Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prothena (PRTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):

5/15/2020 – Prothena was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – Prothena had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/10/2020 – Prothena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Prothena was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – Prothena had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/21/2020 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Prothena was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PRTA opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Prothena Co PLC alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 58.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Co PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Co PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.