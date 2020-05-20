Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2020 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $79.30 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2020 – M&T Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $176.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – M&T Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $176.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 177,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

