Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.03390925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, BitMax, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Hotbit, Coinone, Coinall, Bitinka, Huobi Korea, Coinsuper, IDEX, Binance DEX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.