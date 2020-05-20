ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,571,041,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 4,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

