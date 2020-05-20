APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS: APEMY) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

5/15/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/7/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

4/30/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

4/7/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

4/1/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Shares of APEMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

