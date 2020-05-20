Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $851,600. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.