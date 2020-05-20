Aperio Group LLC Acquires 35,765 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 24.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

