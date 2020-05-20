Aperio Group LLC Acquires 7,726 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WNS worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in WNS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in WNS by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 255,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.