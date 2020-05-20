Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.