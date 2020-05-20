Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

