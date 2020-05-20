Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

