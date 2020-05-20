Aperio Group LLC Buys 15,379 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $48.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

