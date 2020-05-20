Aperio Group LLC Buys 26,842 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,763.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,120.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 71,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,924. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

