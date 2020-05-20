Aperio Group LLC Buys 58,732 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE TCF opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

