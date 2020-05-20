Aperio Group LLC Buys 95,565 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of H & R Block worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

