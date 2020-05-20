Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,487,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 243,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 240,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

