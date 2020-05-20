Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Amc Networks worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 151.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.