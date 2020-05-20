Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 493.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,681 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after acquiring an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,007 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00. Insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,150 in the last three months.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

