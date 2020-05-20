Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.62. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

