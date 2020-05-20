Aperio Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 237.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Docusign by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Docusign by 53,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,081,105. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $128.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.