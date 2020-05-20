Aperio Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.21% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBSS. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $945.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

