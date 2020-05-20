Aperio Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LHC Group worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,576,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $164.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.