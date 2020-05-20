Aperio Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 286.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,842 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 35,817.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 59,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NYSE SID opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.11. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

