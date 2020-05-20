Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 288.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,777 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.21% of HNI worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

