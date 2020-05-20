Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.