Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of El Paso Electric worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 806,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,857,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EE stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $57.07 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.39.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

