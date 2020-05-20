Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 173,454 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.21% of CNX Resources worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

NYSE:CNX opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

