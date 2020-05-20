Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Webster Financial stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

