Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $35,715,000. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 814,571 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Weibo stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

