Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.15% of Noah worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,145,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 939,471 shares in the last quarter. TT International purchased a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,522,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after buying an additional 730,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Noah by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 397,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Noah by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after buying an additional 369,410 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.45. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

