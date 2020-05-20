Aperio Group LLC Purchases 175,986 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

