Aperio Group LLC Purchases 23,150 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

