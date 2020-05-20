Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,904 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in AMERCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AMERCO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.58 and a 200-day moving average of $334.90. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHAL. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,611. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

