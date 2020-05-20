Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,270 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

