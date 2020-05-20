Aperio Group LLC Purchases 5,176 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $219.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.40. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

