Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Synaptics worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

