Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $219,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $4,513,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

